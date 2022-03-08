Kayla Harrison Re-Signs With PFL On Multi-Year Deal

The Kayla Harrison sweepstakes are over as the two-time Olympic gold medalist has re-signed with PFL.

After Harrison won the 2021 PFL lightweight season, she was a free agent. And for the past couple of months, she has been talking with other promotions. Many were curious to see if she would leave PFL or sign somewhere else.

On Tuesday, it was revealed she re-signed with PFL on a multi-year deal after the promotion matched the offer Bellator gave her.

“I’m happy the free agency is over and I have a fight on the horizon,” Harrison told The New York Post via text. “I’m excited to continue to grow and challenge myself and be one of the highest-paid athletes in the sport.”

Harrison is 12-0 as a pro and 11 of her 12 pro fights have been in PFL with one fighting being Invicta in 2020 when PFL didn’t have a season. She is the two-time champ and is now looking to remain the only PFL lightweight champion.

Kayla Harrison

“I am also excited PFL is on board with helping me reach my goals of becoming the best and trying to acquire some of the biggest competition in the game to come and challenge me,” Harrison said. “I look forward to us making those fights happen and until then I have another belt to win.”

In the 2022 season, Harrison could very well have the toughest test of her career as former Bellator featherweight champ, Julia Budd has joined the promotion.

When and who Harrison will fight in the season opener is uncertain at this time. However, along with the season, PFL announced in a statement they are launching a new pay-per-view super-fight division.

“I am also excited to announce the PFL is launching a new Pay-Per-View Super Fight Division where star MMA fighters will compete on a global stage against the best fighters in the sport,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement. “Two-time PFL Champion, Kayla Harrison, will be fighting in the PFL’s 2022 Season starting this April on ESPN networks and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division.”

