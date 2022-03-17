Harrison Responds To “Can Crusher” Narrative With Impassioned Speech

Kayla Harrison has come to the defense of fellow MMA fighters against trolls.

Kayla Harrison is not going to sit back and let people bash her fellow MMA fighters. Harrison is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about female fighters in the world and having all that spotlight shining on her seems like a good opportunity to express her true feelings.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Harrison spoke about her feelings towards people on the internet dissing the women she faces.

“The internet is just full of all this noise,” Harrison said. “I used to get so upset by it, but I really just want to say to them, shame on you. Shame on you for calling these women—first of all, women’s MMA wasn’t even a real thing how many years ago. This has been built very quickly and it’s grown exponentially because of Miesha, because of Ronda, because of all these girls who are like, ‘I’m so good you can’t ignore me’ basically. Now we have women who are stepping into the cage who are working two jobs and who are single moms and are doing all this stuff and they are actually chasing their dreams and who are literally fighting for what they love.”

Kayla Harrison (Photo: Instagram @JudoKayla)

Harrison recently re-signed with PFL. PFL has been her home for MMA for the past three seasons. Leading up to this 2022 season, Harrison was toying with the idea of leaving the promotion and targeted a potential bout with Cris Cyborg in Bellator.

Ultimately, that deal was not made and Harrison will once again compete for the PFL championship and one million dollars. There have been people who are critical of the competition that Harrison has faced or will face in PFL, to these people she has something to say.

“And these a–holes on the internet have the balls to call them cans, like no, you’re a can,” Harrison said. “You’re a can, you’re a tomato can, you’re a POS, how dare you talk about these women like that? It’s so frustrating to me.”

Harrison might be in PFL for this next year or more, but she is still open to facing tougher competition. She has expressed interest in facing both Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes in the future.

What are your thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s passionate speech in response to the “can crusher” label placed upon her?