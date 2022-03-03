Kevin Holland: I’m Getting More Trolls Then Ever After Beating Them Up

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland says he’s getting trolled harder than ever before after recent footage he published of himself beating up internet trolls.

The #14 ranked middleweight has taken on two internet trolls in the past month who had messaged him on Instagram asking to spar the UFC middleweight. Both got what was coming to them, as Holland dismantled the trolls with little to no effort.

The 29-year-old released the sparring footage onto his Instagram, showcasing him taking on the trolls in an attempt to ward off future haters who would be looking to potentially troll him. When Holland was asked at the UFC 272 media scrum whether he receives more or fewer trolls after the footage was released, he said.

“More, so that was the wrong answer for me on my behalf to beat up trolls because they started trolling even more. So yes, I’ve got my work cut out for me,” said Holland.

Kevin Holland, Derek Brunson, Credit: UFC Twitter

At UFC 272 Holland is making his welterweight debut, taking on Alex Oliveira in an attempt to rekindle the kind of form that saw him capture the attention of everyone in 2020. Speaking on taking on trolls in the training camp for his fight at UFC 272, Holland confirmed that waivers must be signed before the trolls are able to fight him with a special clause included…

“Yes, you’ve got to sign a waiver before you come in the gym period,” said Holland. “And you know, there is a little special thing in the waiver to make sure I can put you on the Only Fans. Ye, I’ve got a Kevin waiver.”

The ‘Trailblazer’ recently joined Only Fans where he exclusively revealed who his next opponent would be in Oliveira. Holland also made it free for fans to be able to subscribe to him on the platform in an interesting and unique move by the UFC fighter.

What do you make of Kevin Holland taking on internet trolls? Should Holland make it a series?