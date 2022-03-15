Kevin Holland Helps Stop Active Shooter At Houston-Area Restaurant

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland continues stopping crime in his native Houston, TX after halting an alleged shooting at a local sushi restaurant.

Holland and another MMA fighter, Patrick Robinson, were out to eat at RA Sushi late Monday night when an unidentified suspect fired a shot into the air near the bar area around 11:30 p.m. This is when Holland, Robinson, and a third diner charged at the suspect and apprehended him.

According to Houston Police, there were an estimated 40-50 people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Remarkably, none of the customers were injured.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court on a separate criminal mischief charge.

Shortly after police officers arrived, Holland posted a reaction to his social media accounts, as shared by MMA Junkie.

This was Kevin Holland's reaction shortly after he and a friend took down a gunman Monday night at a restaurant in Houston.



This isn’t the first time that Holland has used his MMA training to stop local crime. Last October, he helped apprehend an alleged carjacker in a vehicle and foot chase.

Holland has also shown he’s unafraid of online trolls, inviting multiple harassers to his gym before tapping them out and hitting them with nasty strikes. He has also claimed that his recent confrontations with some trolls have only fueled their fire and made the challenges more frequent.

Holland rose to fame after an electric 2020 in which he won five straight fights at middleweight. This included vicious knockouts over the likes of Jacare Souza and Joaquin Buckley.

After going winless in three straight bouts in 2021, he rebounded in a big way to begin 2022 with a TKO of Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. This was his welterweight debut after making the move down from 185 to 170 pounds.

In addition to his Octagon accolades, it’s apparent that Holland isn’t afraid to make a difference in his local community. He and Robinson’s heroic actions at the scene of an active shooter saved countless lives.

What is your reaction to Kevin Holland’s latest heroic actions?