Khabib Calls For Fighters To Boycott Covington After Masvidal’s Arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov is calling for the cancelation of Colby Covington after the welterweight pressed charges on Jorge Masvidal for aggravated battery.

Wednesday, Masvidal was arrested on charges of second-degree aggravated battery and criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Masvidal did not hide his contempt for Covington’s trash talk, which included dragging his family into their feud. Covington repeatedly called Masvidal a deadbeat father and stated that he lies to his kids.

Despite fighting Covington at UFC 272, Masvidal had more rage to unleash after suffering a loss and vowed to make Covington pay for his words if the opportunity present itself.

That opportunity allegedly presented itself Monday outside of Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami, where Masvidal is accused of attacking Covington after saying, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

One person who knows a thing or two about deeply personal trash talk is Khabib Nurmagomedov. The buildup to his UFC 229 bout with Conor McGregor was every bit if not more contentious than the Covington/Masvidal beef. So much so that after Khabib was declared the winner, he leaped outside the Octagon to attack a team member of McGregor’s, Dillon Danis, and a full-on brawl ensued.

Khabib, UFC 229

Khabib did not face any criminal charges. Instead, he was suspended from competition for nine months and fined $500,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Masvidal was less fortunate. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated battery, which carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years, as well as criminal mischief.

Once news broke of Masvidal’s arrest, Khabib posted the following note on his Twitter page condemning Covington for going to the police.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. ONce you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words.

“You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

Covington is currently without a fight. Coincidentally, the two opponents he has been calling out as of late are not welterweights. He has expressed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier, who competes at lightweight and reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Nevertheless, it’s fair to assume that Khabib’s message carries over to the entire UFC roster as it pertains to boycotting Colby Covington.

Do you agree with what Khabib had to say?