Tsarukyan: 70% Of Russians Thought Ferguson Would Beat Khabib

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan claims the majority of Russians picked Tony Ferguson to upend Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

Tsarukyan has been on a tear with five-straight wins in the UFC. He earned a brutal TKO finish over Joel Alvarez at UFC Vegas 49 to continue his climb up the lightweight rankings.

While Tsarukyan has proven to be a real factor at 155 pounds, he has arguably yet to earn a signature big-name win on his record. His lone defeat came against Islam Makhachev in April 2019.

Arman Tsarukyan Says Tony Ferguson Has A Lot Of Support, But Can’t Beat Khabib

During a past media scrum, Tsarukyan gave his thoughts on the seemingly cursed Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup. The two were once considered the best lightweights in the world and a very intriguing stylistic matchup.

Many believed that Ferguson had the tools to give Khabib trouble wherever the fight would go, including on the mat. And apparently, the majority of Russians thought so as well.

“I don’t think so,” Tsarukyan said when asked about Ferguson’s chances against Nurmagomedov. “But, you know, I live in Russia … UFC is I think number one sport. Everyone, like, watch UFC, and like 70% said Tony Ferguson was going to win—I don’t know why. Tony Ferguson really, like, he has a lot of fans in Russia.”

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were supposed to fight on numerous occasions during their respective careers, but the bout constantly fell through. Nurmagomedov retired following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Ferguson is looking to get back in the win column after losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush. He hasn’t won since his finish doctor’s stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. He is currently scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Do you believe Arman Tsarukyan Do you think most Russians picked Tony Ferguson to beat Khabib?