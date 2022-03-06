Khabib Nurmagomedov To Be Inducted Into The UFC Hall of Fame

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will headline the UFC Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 following his legendary career.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He retired as arguably the greatest lightweight champion in UFC history and is also in the conversation as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Nurmagomedov left the fight game with a 29-0 professional record, beating the likes of Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor during his run. He made his UFC debut back in 2012 against Kamal Shalorus, earning a third-round submission victory.

Nurmagomedov has paved the way for Dagestan fighters to find success in MMA. This includes top contenders such as Islam Makhachev, who appears to be just one win away from a lightweight title shot.

UFC President Dana White attempted to lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement last year for a potential matchup with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Nurmagomedov declined the offer and seems committed to his decision to remain retired.

Nurmagomedov still remains a massive part of the MMA community as a coach and was most recently spotted at UFC 272 cornering a number of fighters. He also is a promoter of Eagle FC, which recently signed former UFC fighters such as Rashad Evans and Kevin Lee.

The UFC surprised Nurmagomedov with the news during a promotional video during the UFC 272 fight card in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov joins the Hall of Fame as a member of the Modern Era wing.

