Khamzat Chimaev Volunteers To Be Logan Paul’s First UFC Opponent

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is willing to welcome Logan Paul to the Octagon if he were to ever sign with the top MMA promotion.

Chimaev is set to face Gilbert Burns in a potential No. 1 contender clash at UFC 273. He’s undefeated in his MMA career and is coming off of a first-round submission of Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Paul is a YouTuber turned boxer who competed in high school wrestling in Ohio. He’s flirted with the idea of potentially moving to MMA down the line, along with his brother Jake.

Eyebrows were raised when UFC President Dana White didn’t rule out Paul fighting for him in the future. After asking about his past grappling experience, White didn’t shut down the idea of Paul competing in the Octagon at some point.

“I’m not saying no,” White said.

After getting word of Paul’s UFC interest, Chimaev reached out to Paul on Twitter and proposed a potential matchup.

“I’m waiting for you in UFC [Logan Paul],” Chimaev tweeted.

Paul has recently confirmed that he’s received MMA offers in recent months and expects to enter the cage at some point. He also remains focused on his boxing career and a potential matchup with fellow YouTube sensation Whindersson Nunes.

While White seems to have a cordial relationship with Logan, it’s been the complete opposite with Jake. He and Jake have gone back-and-forth on social media for months and have accused one another of using drugs.

Chimaev has proven to not be one to turn down a fight in the Octagon, and he could be a willing opponent for Paul if the UFC signs him. For now, Chimaev remains focused on a shot at welterweight gold and a potential showdown with Kamaru Usman in 2022.

