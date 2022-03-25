Khamzat Chimaev Wants To Train With Jon Jones Following His Next Fight

Rising UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants to train with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones sometime in 2022.

Chimaev is set to face second-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns on the main card of UFC 273. The winner could potentially get the next title shot against the Kamaru Usman/Leon Edwards victor.

Chimaev has burst onto the scene in the UFC following a series of incredible performances in the Octagon. He most recently choked out Li Jingliang at UFC 267 after earning three-straight stoppage wins to begin his UFC tenure.

Despite Jones having his fair share of controversial moments in recent months, Chimaev wants the opportunity to learn from arguably the greatest UFC fighter ever.

“It’s Ramadan after the [Burns] fight,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “After Ramadan maybe go to some other gyms in some other cities, train there. Maybe go to Henry Cejudo. Maybe I go right to Jon Jones, I said I want to train with him. The guys who he beat, they were monsters, monsters in his division. He didn’t get some easy fighters but he make them [look] easy. A lot of guys who he beat, crazy good guys.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo and Jones train together down at Fight Ready in Arizona, along with other UFC fighters such as Deiveson Figueiredo and Uriah Hall. Jones joined Fight Ready after his recent dismissal from Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico.

Jones remains focused on a heavyweight return to the UFC Octagon after vacating his light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Chimaev has title ambitions in 2022 and could potentially fight for the belt by the end of the year. If he wants to claim the welterweight throne, working with one of the greatest champions in UFC history could be a great benefit to his development.

