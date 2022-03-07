Legal Analyst And Friend Speak On Cain Velasquez Case

Legal Analyst Dean Johnson and actor/friend Cung Le speak on the events that led to Cain Velasquez’s upcoming court hearing.

Pro wrestler and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was arrested last week for allegedly engaging in a high-speed car chase that resulted in one man being shot.

Reportedly, Velasquez was on the hunt for Harry Eugene Goularte, the man who allegedly molested an underage relative of his. And although Goularte was in the car when it was shot at, a 63-year-old man was the one who took a bullet.

There is a long list of charges against the UFC veteran including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a motor vehicle, and much more. If found guilty, he faces 20 years to life in prison.

Monday, Velasquez was denied bail due to the “reckless” nature of his alleged actions according to Judge Shelyna Brown.

Public Reaction To Velasquez Case

Cain Velasquez mugshot, Photo Credit: San Jose Police Media Relations Twitter

Cain Velasquez has a plethora of supporters, but will it be enough to lighten the severity of the case?

As details of the shooting surface, many people have openly spoken in favor of Velasquez’s actions. For instance, Ronda Rousey says she likely would have done far worse if she were in the situation.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington have also weighed-in in favor of Velasquez.

Recently, Vietnamese actor, former martial artist, and friend of Cain Velasquez Cung Le shared his thoughts about the situation.

“He just had that moment of, you know, anger,” he said. “And I can’t for him. What he did, I know ‘Two wrongs don’t make a right?’ But how are we as parents supposed to protect our kids when they keep letting these criminals out?” (h/t NBC Bay Area)

Le also mentioned that if he were in Cain’s shoes, he would do the same thing.

It goes without saying that many people would go out of their way to protect a loved one. However, the legal side of things is not as onboard as those listed above.

The main theme legal experts put on the table is that Velasquez decided to take the law into his own hands. There is sympathy in their words but the stance is strong.

Legal Analyst Dean Johnson shares a similar notion to district attorney Jeff Rosa.

“Some of them will say the alleged victim may have deserved what Velasquez is alleged to have gone to him, and it’s going to make jury selection very difficult,” Johnson told NBC Bay Area.

Stay tuned with MMA News for more updates on the developing Cain Velasquez story.