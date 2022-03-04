Liudvik Sholinian, UFC Fighter, Stuck In Ukraine During Russian Invasion

Ukrainian-Armenian UFC fighter Liudvik Sholinian is stuck in Kyiv amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sholinian, a former The Ultimate Fighter Season 28 participant, is in danger of missing his upcoming fight at UFC London on March 19 against Nathaniel Wood. He most recently fell in his UFC debut against Jack Shore last September.

Russian and Ukrainian fighters, like Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov, have both been impacted by the current crisis in Ukraine. UFC President Dana White recently alluded to potential issues for some fighters on the upcoming UFC London card.

During a recent interview with the Armenian Weekly, Sholinian provided details on what it’s like right now in Kyiv.

“Basically, the situation right now is very stressful,” Sholinian said. “Everyone is on pins and needles. Everyone is staying indoors, trying to watch the news and follow everything that’s going on. Most of all, I’m at home with my family making sure they’re safe.

“I was actually looking forward to this fight. I’ve been training for it the hardest I’ve ever trained for a fight. As much as I’ve trained for this fight, it’s the last thing on my mind and I’m willing to give my entire career for this war to end today. Right now, I don’t think the discussion should be about the fight at all.”

Before getting his shot on TUF 28, Sholinian enjoyed success in smaller promotions such as LFA and Gladiator Challenge. He has accumulated a 9-2-1 professional record.

It’s unclear if Sholinian will be allowed to leave Ukraine for his upcoming fight. But for now, that appears to be the last thing on his mind.

What are your thoughts on the Russia/Ukraine conflict?