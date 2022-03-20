Archives: Lobov Addresses “Little B**ch” Tyron Woodley Via Twitter (2017)

Last night, Gunnar Nelson picked up another victory when he defeated Takashi Sato at UFC London. Coincidentally, nearly five years exactly to the day, Nelson picked up another win at a UFC London event over Alan Jouban. According to Artem Lobov, one person who should have been taking careful notes of his performance was none other than Tyron Woodley.

The following article was published on this day five years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Five Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 20, 2017, 11:20 AM]

Tyron Woodley has not held back when discussing what he perceives to be unfair treatment by the UFC due to his ethnicity.

One fighter on the UFC’s roster who has taken the welterweight champion of the world’s words the wrong way, it would seem, is SBG Ireland’s Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov. The friend and training partner of UFC lightweight champion of the world Conor McGregor is similarly not a man afraid to speak his mind.

Following Lobov’s SBG teammate Gunnar Nelson’s exploits on Saturday’s Fight Night London, the featherweight (who will next fight #4 ranked Cub Swanson) took to Twitter to offer Woodley some advice when it comes to handling yourself as a professional fighter. The method for Tyron Woodley, according to Artem Lobov? To be more like Nelson:

Hey @TWoodley this is how you promote yourself, not by crying and moaning like a little bitch”.

You can watch the highlight of Nelson’s finish of Alan Jouban below.

Lobov will have an opportunity to announce himself to the UFC’s upper tiers when he squares off against fan-favorite Cub Swanson on the headline fight of UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville this April 22.

