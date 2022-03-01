Logan Paul Confirms MMA Offers, Expects To Enter The Cage Eventually

Logan Paul has confirmed an interest in potentially crossing over to MMA in the future, and has revealed he’s already had offers to do so.

A few years ago, the names of the two Paul brothers were far from the MMA circuit and reserved for those indulging in the pair’s YouTube and Disney ventures. Fast forward to 2022 and both have competed professionally and become prominent names in the combat sports world.

While Jake has built an unblemished 5-0 record that includes knockout victories over former MMA welterweight champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Logan has fought once as a pro, falling to a split decision loss to fellow Internet star KSI.

Most recently, the 26-year-old shared the ring with legendary 50-0 pugilist Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition clash.

Now almost nine months beyond his clash with “Money,” Paul is looking to don the gloves again. But while his sights are currently set on a boxing contest with Brazilian YouTuber Whindersson Nunes, “The Maverick” boasts aspirations beyond the squared circle.

Paul: Idea Of MMA Crossover “Excites Me”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul discussed the possibility of swapping the ropes for the cage down the line.

Given his wrestling background, which saw him qualify for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships, Paul has previously suggested he’d be much better suited to MMA than boxing.

With that in mind, Paul expects to foray into another realm of combat in the near future, and revealed he’s even had offers from MMA promotions in recent months.

“Probably. I get bored. I get f*cking bored,” Paul said. “I have so many interests and do so many things, it’s like, why not? Who the f*ck else is doing it? Or can? I think it’d be entertaining, I think it’d be great. A few [people have offered]. There was one in Japan actually, that I still might end up doing. That excites me.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

With Bellator MMA President Scott Coker recently revealing his promotion is in talks with Jake Paul over a potential move to MMA, perhaps Logan will join his brother in the organization if an agreement comes together between Coker and “The Problem Child.”

As well as boxing and MMA being firmly on his mind, Paul is currently playing a major part in the world of professional wrestling. Before turning his attention to a return to the ring or a debut in the cage, “The Maverick” is set to perform on the grand stage of WWE WrestleMania 38 next month.

WRESTLEMANIA ON APRIL 2! https://t.co/xkul0aaSWP — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 28, 2022

Would you like to see Logan Paul try his hand at mixed martial arts?