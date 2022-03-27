Luque Reacts To McGregor’s Usman Callout: “It Doesn’t Make Any Sense”

Vicente Luque has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor calling out Kamaru Usman.

The welterweight division is stacked with fighters who could easily be title contenders. It seems that Kamaru Usman has his next opponent set in Leon Edwards later this year, but recently another possible opponent has popped up.

Conor McGregor has thrown his hat in the ring for a shot at Usman. McGregor stated that he would like to fight for the welterweight title when he is ready to return to the UFC.

The news of McGregor wanting to move up in weight was met with criticism from all ends. Kamaru Usman appeared to welcome the idea of McGregor fighting him, however. One man who could be waiting in the wings of a title shot is Vicente Luque. He spoke a bit about his feelings towards McGregor vs. Usman happening next.

“Man, that’s hard. I could see it because every crazy thing always happens to Leon,” Luque told The All-Star. “Always, when he has the opportunity, something crazy pops up. But, I don’t know, I think that the money is there, and the UFC would be interested in that. Kamaru, he gets pay-per-view money, so I think that he would like that fight as well.”

UFC President Dana White has announced that Leon Edwards will be next for Usman, but the fight is not official at this point in time. Usman is currently healing up from hand surgery and may be ready to return by summer. McGregor is also healing up from injury and could be ready for his return around the same time.

“But, honestly, I don’t think it is the fight to make, especially because McGregor isn’t coming off wins… It doesn’t make any sense,” Luque said. “Only money, that’s the only sense it makes. But everything is not about money. I think it could happen if the UFC decides that’s what they want… I hope it doesn’t.”

Luque is currently on a four-fight winning streak and is ranked number four in the division. He was recently on hand to serve as the backup for the title fight between Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268. He could be on the shortlist of title contenders behind Edwards and now perhaps McGregor if the Irishman gets his wish.

Do you agree with Vicente Luque’s assessment of Usman vs. McGregor?