Makhachev Makes A Promise After Dana White’s Title Shot Snub

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has responded after seemingly being snubbed of a title shot by Dana White.

Makhachev was in action last weekend at UFC Vegas 49. After the withdrawal of Beneil Dariush, the Dagestani was matched with short-notice opponent Bobby Green, whom he dispatched with ease inside the first round.

Following his 10th straight triumph, it was clear what Makhachev and his team wanted—a title shot. But despite Khabib’s claims that White confirmed his man would get the next opportunity, it now appears Makhachev will need an 11th name added to his win streak before fighting for gold.

After turning down a quick turnaround to face Rafael dos Anjos this weekend at UFC 272, a fight that would have come on just four days’ notice, it was confirmed by White that Makhachev will have his clash with Dariush re-arranged.

While there’s no confirmation Makhachev’s decision to turn down the short-notice “RDA” fight played a part in his title shot snub, many in the MMA community have speculated as much.

Nevertheless, Makhachev isn’t phased. Taking to Twitter to respond, the Dagestani displayed a ‘bring one, bring them all’ attitude.

I don’t care who you will put in front of me, I’ll smash this whole division — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

Makhachev: Dana, You Went To Bed Too Early

Prior to White confirming that the title eliminator between Makhachev and Dariush will be arranged later in the year, it appeared the #3-ranked contender was preparing to jump in and face long-time rival dos Anjos.

RDA was left without an opponent at this weekend’s pay-per-view after the withdrawal of Rafael Fiziev. While Makhachev called the Brazilian out on Twitter for a fight at 170 pounds and seemed more than willing to enter the cage for the second time in two weeks. It’s now come to light the 30-year-old turned the short-notice bout down.

That came as a surprise to White, who told Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox he’d gone to bed under the impression the deal was done. Responding to that, Makhachev reminded the UFC President that late nights are required if deals are to get across the line.

Dana, you went to bed to early, you gotta stay up late to get things done 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JaoXVwxHga — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 3, 2022

With Renato Moicano taking up the opportunity to face dos Anjos at UFC 272, it seems certain Makhachev will now return to training with a familiar foe in mind.

