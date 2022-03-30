Marina Rodriguez Plans On Waiting For Strawweight Title Fight

Marina Rodriguez isn’t planning to fight again anytime soon unless it is for the title.

The UFC strawweight division is more exciting than ever. Now with a title fight in the near future between champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza the ball is really rolling. One fighter who was right there in the mix of possibly getting this title shot over Esparza was Marina Rodriguez. And even though she is not fighting for the title right now, she knows her time is coming.

Rodriguez isn’t going to be booking any more bouts right now and plans to wait until the title fight between Namajunas and Esparza is settled. She spoke about this to BT Sports.

“For sure. Yeah, the plan is to wait for Rose and Carla to fight,” she said. “But I don’t have my entire life ahead of me, so I can’t really wait if they decide to fight late next year or something. But the idea is to wait and see what happens there, and go for the title.”

Rodriguez is currently on a four-fight winning streak. She has defeated some top competition in her last few outings including Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, and Yan Xiaonan. She is sitting in the number three spot of the rankings right behind Esparza and might be one of the most deserving fighters in the division.

Rodriguez came into the UFC following a fight on the Contender Series and has made her way up the ranks very quickly. She believes she would fare well against either Namajunas or Esparza, and she doesn’t care who it is she faces.



“For me, it doesn’t really matter,” she said. “I really like both of them. Rose is such a great technician. It’s a joy to watch her fight. And with Carla, I do (want) the rematch, so hopefully, I can fight Rose, get the belt, and then the rematch with Carla.”

As is the case many times in the UFC, if Namajunas loses, she may be granted an immediate rematch. If that is the case, Rodriguez may need to go to plan B. However, Namajunas wins, it would most likely be Rodriguez next for the shot.

Do you think Marina Rodriguez will be the UFC strawweight champion by the end of the year?