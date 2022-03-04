Mariya Agapova: I’m Not Playing Maryna Moroz’s Game

UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova isn’t planning on fighting on emotion ahead of her grudge match against Maryna Moroz at UFC 272.

Agapova and Moroz used to be cordial as teammates at American Top Team in south Florida. But their respect for one another as teammates has fizzled out in recent years.

It all started when Moroz accused Agapova of struggling with drug addiction and jealousy, which allegedly led to her dismissal from ATT. Agapova has since denied Moroz’s claims and called her out following a win over Sabina Mazo last October.

Moroz has also claimed that Agapova attempted to injure her teammates during training. The two flyweights have a score to settle at UFC 272 following their series of back-and-forths.

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Agapova detailed how she plans to not fight on emotion against her ex-teammate turned adversary.

“I think, if I will be affected and mad, that might be her weapon,” Agapova said. “Because she’s purposely trying to drive me crazy. She post a lot of stories; she talking sh*t about me. She’s trying to make me mad because she knows if I get mad I will try to punch her hard and I will waste all my energy, and she will finish me like Shana Dobson. It’s what she wants. That’s why she’s trying to drive me crazy. But I (decided) I’m not going to play this game. I will be calm, cold, like an assassin, and I will open her weak places and hopefully finish her.”

Agapova vs. Moroz isn’t the only matchup between former ATT teammates on the card. The event will be headlined by a welterweight matchup between former friends turned bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Aside from their beef, both Agapova and Moroz need a win to stay in the thick of things in the women’s flyweight division. Both women are coming into the matchup with plenty to prove and with long-term bragging rights on the line.

What is your prediction for Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz?