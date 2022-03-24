Video Surfaces Of Jorge Masvidal’s Alleged Attack, Eyewitness Speaks

New video footage of Jorge Masvidal‘s alleged attack on Colby Covington in Miami on Monday night has been made available to the general public.

The beef between the two UFC stars has escalated since their UFC 272 headliner. Masvidal and Covington have traded barbs on social media and Monday night, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant.

Masvidal has been charged with aggravated battery as a result of the incident, and he turned himself in to the Miami Beach police Wednesday.

In footage shared by South Florida television station WPLG Local 10, a man alleged to be Masvidal can be seen running up behind Covington before landing a couple of punches as Covington crosses the street.

You can view the footage below. The video is grainy and it’s yet to be confirmed that Covington and Masvidal are the ones in the footage.

In an interview conducted by WPLG Local 10, an eyewitness explained how he saw the events unfold between Masvidal and Covington.

”One guy clocked him (Colby) three or four times in the face,” an eyewitness told WPLG Local 10. “Amazing that… what stood out was how he didn’t go down (from the punches).” (h/t BJPenn)

Fighters from around the UFC community are split with their reactions to the altercation. Nate Diaz and Jake Paul recently took to social media to scold and mock Masvidal for the attack, while some such as Tyron Woodley and Khabib Nurmagomedov have spoken out in support of him.

Covington defeated Masvidal at UFC 272 via a unanimous decision, but that didn’t cool down their feud. It appears that these two former American Top Team teammates and friends turned rivals won’t be on cordial terms for the foreseeable future.

What is your reaction to the Jorge Masvidal/Colby Covington altercation?