Masvidal & Covington Reportedly Brawl In Restaurant, Police Called

Best friends turned sworn enemies Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington reportedly extended their UFC 272 fight to a 6th round inside a Miami restaurant Monday night.

Following the grudge match between Masvidal and Covington at UFC 272, it instantly became clear that there was still animosity between the two former pals.

The beef continued with Covington gloating about his unanimous decision victory over Masvidal via relentless trolling and insults towards Masvidal long after the end of their contest. As for Masvidal, he did not mince words when he said that should he ever cross paths with Covington on the streets of Miami, he would still try to break his face.

Colby Covington With Custom-Made “King of Miami” Belt

Covington issued similar remarks. After once again proclaiming himself to be the “King of Miami,” he banished Masvidal from the city and warned that if Masvidal disobeyed the order to vacate, he would get “sparked” as a penalty.

As it happens, both men reportedly had an opportunity to back up their words Monday night.

Masvidal & Covington Reportedly Brawl In Restaurant

According to the initial report from Andy Slater of FoxSports640, Masvidal and Covington fought inside Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. Video soon emerged of Covington in the aftermath of the alleged brawl with several police officers nearby. You can view that video below.

a video of colby covington surrounded by cops after the alleged fight with jorge masvidal pic.twitter.com/jIe2Fy0q3c — AJ (@wiseguyMMA) March 22, 2022

In the above video, Covington could be heard asking how Masvidal found out where he was. The man he was speaking to, identified as social media influencer Bob Menery, responded by informing Covington that he is all over the internet.

Word of Covington hanging out with the Nelk Boys did, in fact, make its rounds over the web Monday and is what most likely tipped Masvidal off to Covington’s location.

Team Masvidal React To Alleged Altercation

There are currently no reports indicating any arrests were made following the alleged altercation; yet, Masvidal still proposed a mug-shot challenge, if you will, in order to settle who was the victor of round 6.

“I’m calling this the ‘Show Your Face Challenge.’ What’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, would also hop on social media to imply that Covington’s face was indeed “broken” to the extent of a missing tooth.

I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

“I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap.”

Coincidentally, Masvidal shared a story prior to UFC 272 where he once invited Covington to a sushi restaurant to settle their differences. Judging from all appearances, the former buddies opted to resolve matters over some beefy steak instead.

MMA News will keep you updated on this developing story and provide any video of the alleged brawl between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington the moment it becomes available.