Masvidal Recounts The Time Covington Snitched On Him To Dana White

The grudge between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington gets deeper as Masvidal recalls the night his opponent allegedly snitched on him at a UFC event.

Ahead of UFC 272, Masvidal and Covington continue to bring up old memories to fuel their rivalry. Masvidal denies their former friendship and has revealed alleged details of their past that place Covington under a negative spotlight.

The BMF champion highly anticipates putting an end to Covington’s confidence this Saturday, March 5. Every week, he reminds UFC fans that he will destroy Covington, and there has been a huge lead-up as to why.

Recently, in an interview with ESPN, Masvidal went into detail about a confrontation that took place on the night of UFC 241.

“I was at (UFC 241), and guess who I see there? Colby. And I haven’t seen him in months because he’s been traveling, I’ve been at the gym, I’ve been in and out of the gym, so we weren’t really clicking. So I finally see him and he just dropped (an) interview. And I just tapped him on the shoulder and he’s immediately nervous. Actually, this is on video. They have this on video. And I asked him, ‘Oh, what’s all that [MUTED] you’ve been talking? But we’re both men, man. You got my phone number. Why don’t we go outside and just talk like men? And he freaked out. He was like, “No, bro, you’re trying to fight, bro?! You’re so unprofessional, bro! We’re grown-ass men! What are you doing?! What’s wrong with you?!’”

Masvidal/Covington Face-Off Takes A Sudden Turn

Dana White, Image Credit: MMA Fighting

That night, Masvidal says his intentions were to speak to Covington about certain posts on social media that pertained to him. Before long, the UFC boss got involved.

“I’m like, ‘Let’s go outside and just talk, leave everybody here. Just go outside and talk.’ He’s like, ‘No, we’ll talk another day,’ freakin’ out like his usual self. I go back to my seat. I see him waving down Dana White. And I go, “Nah, there’s no way.’

“You can ask Dana White this…waves down Dana White and tells Dana White that I’m trying to fight him right there on sight. But this guy’s talking all this [MUTED] on the internet, that he’s a thug. Dana White’ll come out and tell you. Like, ‘Man, Masvidal was ready to go. This guy wanted no part of it,’” Masvidal continued.

“Dana White calls me over, he’s like, ‘Man, you trying to hand out three-pieces and a soda, Masvidal?! <Dana White laugh> No, but seriously, don’t [MUTED] fight here at the event.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, all I wanted to do was talk to the guy outside, bro. Now, he’s made it a problem by [MUTED] going to you…(he’s) snitching on me, you know?”

It goes without saying, but Masvidal is not amused by fighters disrespecting him. For instance, Nate Diaz is also on his list of future beatdowns for talking trash about him on the internet.

Whether snitching is worse than trash talk or not, Masvidal was not pleased by Covington’s actions.

UFC 272 is just a few days away, and the potential for this to be the most hate-fueled match of the year keeps growing.

Masvidal appears to have a plethora of reasons for his dislike toward Covington and will use every bit of it to motivate his punches in the cage.

What are your thoughts on Colby Covington allegedly snitching on Jorge Masvidal to Dana White?