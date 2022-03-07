Masvidal & Covington Reveal Trash Talk Exchanged During Fight

UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have revealed the words they shared inside the Octagon during their main event fight at UFC 272 this past weekend.

After months of heated back and forth, insults, historical stories, and rising animosity, Covington and Masvidal settled their score inside the cage on Saturday night. The former friends, ATT teammates, and roommates possessed a rivalry worthy of a pay-per-view headliner, even without the presence of a title on the line.

In the end, it was “Chaos” who had the last laugh. With his imposing wrestling game, the former interim champion secured a comfortable unanimous decision and, in doing so, moved closer to making a trilogy with reigning champion Kamaru Usman a reality.

But while it appeared the time for talking was over on Saturday night, both Covington and Masvidal have revealed things were far from quiet inside the cage.

Covington & Masvidal Exchanged “Bitch” Jibes

During their respective appearances at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, the two headliners revealed the trash talk that went on during the fight. For Masvidal, the words reflected his leading pre-fight sentiment: Covington’s a “bitch.”

“Me just telling him, ‘You’re still a bitch.’ Shit like that… I don’t even know what he said, bro. But I know I just told him, ‘You’re a bitch. I’ll get you eventually.’”

Also bringing his own trademark insults to the forefront inside the Octagon, Covington revealed he reminded “Gamebred” who his “daddy” is inside the T-Mobile Arena.

“I was telling him, ‘Yeah, I’m still your daddy. You know who your daddy is. I’m the king of Miami, so take this ass-whoopin’ like the little bitch. I’m glad you came out and took this ass whoopin.’”

While Covington’s previous heated rivalry ended in a show of respect at UFC 268 last November, his feud with Masvidal certainly didn’t boast the same pleasantries following 25 minutes of action.

As the pair head in opposite trajectories in the welterweight division, their animosity will seemingly return to trash talk and social media exchanges. But after UFC 272, “Chaos” has the added ammunition of a victory inside the Octagon.

