Masvidal Shares Aftermath Of Eyepoke From “Cheating F**k” Covington

Jorge Masvidal suffered quite the eye injury after getting poked by Colby Covington during their grudge match at UFC 272.

Masvidal and Covington finally got their chance to settle their beef in the Octagon, with Covington earning a unanimous decision win. Outside of a Round 4 knockdown from Masvidal, it was a largely impressive performance from Covington.

Seconds after the fight ended, Covington and Masvidal nearly brawled more before security personnel separated the two welterweights. During his post-fight press conference, Masvidal also claimed that Covington cheated and intentionally eye-poked him during the fight.

Just days after their fight, Masvidal is still dealing with the physical consequences of his loss to Covington.

In a recent tweet, Masvidal sent a message to Covington along with an image of his eye injury.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

“Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating f**k see u soon,” Masvidal said.

Despite some retirement talks from fans and pundits, Masvidal seems intent on returning to the Octagon later this year. It’s unclear who his next opponent will be, but he seems focused on working his way back to the title picture and a potential rematch with Covington.

Masvidal and Covington shared quite the buildup to their fight at UFC 272. They held arguably one of the most chaotic pre-fight press conferences in recent memory and went back and forth for months on social media.

Masvidal seems keen to settle his beef with Covington in the Octagon or on the streets. Masvidal’s eye injury could fuel the fire to their severed relationship for years to come.

Who do you want Jorge Masvidal to fight next?