Masvidal Delays Promotion License Application In Light Of Recent Legal Incident

Jorge Masvidal puts license for the Gamebred Fighting Championship on hold due to a recent legal scuff with Colby Covington.

Recently, Masvidal has come under legal scrutiny for allegedly attacking Covington outside of the Octagon at a restaurant in Miami. Reports say the BMF champ punched his UFC 272 opponent in front of Papi Steak, leaving him with a fractured tooth and bruised wrist.

After the alleged attack, Covington called the police but Masvidal was not arrested.

However, because of the altercation, Masvidal may face a felony should Covington press charges. It appears the controversy surrounding their first bout has yet to be resolved since Covington’s hand was raised.

Colby Covington’s hand is raised after defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Photo Credit: Getty Images



The possibility of being charged has already come with major consequences.

For instance, Masvidal has aspirations of bringing his Gamebred Fighting Championship promotion to Las Vegas, Gamebred Fighting Championship. Now, that dream will have to wait.

Footage of Colby Covington with police outside of Papi Steak, Photo Credit: TMZ

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it, but I guess you’re referencing that,” Masvidal said. “Yeah, if we could table it, it’d be better. Right now, I had a mutual combatant with another athlete, and you know, I can’t say too much on this, but if we could table it for later, that would be amazing.”(h/t The Underground)

The Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting to give the license saw Masvidal delay the application, and in turn, they asked him to revise the application.

As it stands, Masvidal has not been charged for the alleged attacks against Covington. Once the legal dispute is resolved, he would like to present his revised application to the NAC again.

What is your reaction to Jorge Masvidal delaying his promotion application?