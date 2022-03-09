Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Shoots Down “McGregor’s Too Small” Narrative

A UFC showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor may not be far-fetched after all, according to Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa.

Masvidal most recently fell to Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event. Except for a few big moments in the fight such as a round 4 knockdown, Masvidal was outgunned on the feet and the ground against Covington.

Masvidal is looking to get back in the thick of things in the welterweight division with his next fight, while McGregor is anticipating a return to the cage later this year. A bout between the two pay-per-view superstars may make sense from a timing perspective.

McGregor has also gained quite a bit of muscle mass, as he’s showed off in recent social media posts. This may deter the possibility of McGregor returning to lightweight and may force him to move up to welterweight to potentially face Masvidal.

Masvidal’s management has previously claimed that a fight with the Irishman was offered at lightweight.

In a recent tweet, Kawa downplayed UFC President Dana White’s earlier comments that McGregor is “too small” to take on Masvidal.

“I saw McGregor in Dublin,” Kawa said. “He’s not small. He looked like he walks around 195-200lbs jacked.”

McGregor was recently spotted in attendance at Bellator 275 in Dublin.

If McGregor opts to move to welterweight for his UFC return, a fight with Masvidal may make sense for both sides. In contrast to White’s past comments on the matchup, it seems that Masvidal’s team sees a fight with McGregor as a legitimate possibility.

