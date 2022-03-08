Masvidal Remains Eager To Finish Covington Beef On The Streets

The beef between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is not over just yet.

On Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington faced off in the main event of UFC 272. This bout could have ended their ongoing feud once and for all, but it seems it has not.

Covington came away with the victory by unanimous decision and could have made a case for the next title shot along the way. In the lead-up to the bout, both men were engaged in trash talk and taking personal shots at one another.

Masvidal and Covington used to be friends and training partners. This closeness allowed for more personal insults to be thrown both ways. Covington took it a step further and mentioned Masvidal’s family in some of his trash talk. This kind of thing is not so easily forgotten by Masvidal.

“Like I said, none of it is personal, but it just sucks because this idiot talked about my kids, you know?” he said during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference. “He’s still somebody, if I see him out on the streets, I’m gonna give him everything I got to break his fuckin’ jaw. It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight. I still think he’s a fuckin’ pussy.”

This is not the first time Masvidal has threatened violence against Covington on the street. Prior to UFC 272, Masvidal told a story of wanting to brawl with Covington outside of a sushi restaurant. Covington has also stated in the past that he would dump Masvidal on his head if the two crossed paths on the streets of Miami.

Instead, the two fought inside the Octagon last Saturday. This grudge match was an interesting one to fans, so much so that it warranted a non-title fight main event, which is rare for a PPV.

Fans were invested in the friendship turned heated feud being settled. However, judging from Masvidal’s comments, their beef is still going strong and may still spill onto the streets.

Would you be interested in a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington with or without the title on the line?