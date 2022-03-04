Masvidal Signs New UFC Deal Making Him One Of Top Three Highest Paid

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has put pen to paper on a new contract with the UFC that puts him in the top three highest earners in the organization.

‘Gamebred’ is taking on Colby Covington this weekend in the main event of UFC 272 as the two stars are set to settle their beef in the Octagon. Bad blood has boiled between the pair for a while now which has all come from the downfall of their friendship.

Courtesy of Jorge Masvidal’s Instagram (via Daily Mail)

Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, mainly because of his BMF status which he earned with his victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. He is however coming off a two-fight losing streak with both of those defeats coming to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking on his new contract, Masvidal posted the following on his social media.

“Thank you Hunter Campbell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again.”

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

With the announcement of his new contract made official, Masvidal now sits only behind Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya on the highest-paid athletes’ list in the UFC. Being one of the UFC’s biggest draws has seen him earn the rare opportunity of headling a PPV card despite not fighting for a title at UFC 272.

Not to mention, Masvidal is a cover star for the organization’s video game ‘EA Sports UFC 4’ which was released in August 2020. The ‘BMF’ belt holder fronts the cover for the game alongside Adesanya.

Fans were surprised to hear the news of a new UFC contract for Masvidal, considering the UFC middleweight could extend his losing run on Saturday. Yet, Masvidal will remain a draw past UFC 272 with PPV fights against McGregor as well as a rematch with Diaz a possibility to consider in the making of his new deal.

What do you make of Masvidal’s new lucrative deal?