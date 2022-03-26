Matt Brown: “I Don’t Feel Like I’m A Legend”

Although Matt Brown has been a long-time veteran in the mixed martial arts scene, he still believes there are many accomplishments left to claim in his path.

Since 2005, Brown has delivered vicious knockouts and submissions in the cage. He has stopped the show before the ring of the final bell on several occasions.

Brown certainly earned his reputation as “The Immortal.” Although he suffered some brutal losses in his career, he refuses to quit and gets more amped for future bouts.

His fans consider him a legend in the fight game, but Brown doesn’t believe he is ready for that title just yet.

“I don’t feel like I’m a legend,” Brown told UFC.com. “I feel like I still got a lot of big things to do and I’m still growing and developing and progressing all the time. So I don’t look at it that way, but it’s certainly flattering that people say those kinds of things about me. It makes me feel good about what I’ve done in the past, and it keeps me confident that I can still do more.”

Brown’s resilient fighting spirit keeps him going. He knocked out his last opponent, Dhiego Lima, in June 2021.

Dhiego Lima and Matt Brown, Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

He enters his 42nd professional bout against Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena, and as past behavior tells it, no matter the result, Brown is sure to be seen in the cage again.

Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number

At 41 years old, Brown feels more capable of putting down opponents than he did in his earlier years.

And he shows no signs of slowing down. Brown would consider fighting in his 50s if he maintains his drive.

“Age, it don’t mean s**t to me,” Brown said. “It’s easy to let that get into your head, but I tell you what, I think I feel better now than I ever have. I’m pretty stoked for my 40s. I think I’m gonna do some good things.”

Naturally, the sport comes with unavoidable stressors, but there is too much joy outside of that for him to quit.

“I enjoy it more than I ever have,” he said. “Well, I don’t know if enjoyment is the right way to say that. (Laughs) It’s so stressful, it’s so scary, you’re so anxious and all these things, but when I say I enjoy it, I’m talking about the day-to-day grind, the camaraderie with your brothers and just laying there in a pool of sweat after a day of training and being picked up by your brother.”

Winning is the most important objective on probably every fighter’s list. However, if not for a range of good support and uplifting morale, a high percentage of defeats could be devastating.

The Ohio native fighter is excited to fight in his hometown tonight at UFC Columbus.

Matt Brown and Pete Sell, Photo Credit: Getty Images

He dominated Pete Sell early in round 1 at UFC 96, the last time the promotion had a live event in Columbus. Perhaps tonight he could get another big homecourt win, which should prove to many that he’s still got a lot of battle left in him.

What is your opinion on Matt Brown’s “legend” status?