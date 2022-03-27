Matt Brown Speaks Out After Split-Decision UFC Columbus Loss

UFC welterweight Matt Brown originally had regrets about his UFC Columbus performance but recanted them hours later on social media.

Brown went toe-to-toe with Bryan Barberena in front of a raucous crowd at Nationwide Arena, with Barberena winning a razor-thin split decision. Brown had arguably been winning the decisive third and final round before a late flurry by Barberena appeared to give him the result.

Brown and Barberena would both walked away with Fight of the Night bonus checks for their back-and-forth war.

The 41-year-old Brown looked to be still competing in top form, using opportunistic striking to go with solid takedowns throughout the bout. Unfortunately, he ended up coming out on the losing end of the instant classic.

After the fight, Brown thanked his fans and alluded that he could’ve done more in the closing minutes of the fight.

“Thanks to everyone for all the support,” Brown tweeted. “Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier.”

After initially alluding to feeling frustrated with his lack of output late in the fight, Brown admitted that he did feel he did enough to earn the decision.

“Ok after rewatching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd. In my head I was lol.”

In a final message to fans, Brown looked ahead to what’s next for him in the Octagon and congratulated Barberena on the win.

“On to the next one much respect to [Bryan Barberena] was a lot of fun.”

Brown has now lost three of his last four UFC fights, with his lone win over that stretch coming against Dhiego Lima last June. He has been a mainstay in the UFC welterweight division since making his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale in 2008.

Brown vs. Barberena was seen as the ‘people’s main event’ by some, including Barberena. Regardless of the result, Brown feels he can still compete against some of the top welterweights in the UFC despite being in the latter stage of his career.

