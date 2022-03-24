Conor McGregor Tells “Nobody” Henry Cejudo To Stop Messaging Him

Henry Cejudo is at it again with his ongoing social media assault on former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor was arrested earlier this week for a dangerous driving violation in Ireland. His vehicle was seized but later returned to McGregor after he was released on bail.

McGregor is also facing a potential civil lawsuit stemming from a 2018 sexual assault case in Ireland. He was not charged for the incident but the civil case is beginning to take shape.

McGregor and Cejudo have had their series of back-and-forths on social media over the past few months. Cejudo has offered to move up to lightweight and fight McGregor for his Octagon return.

In a recent tweet, Cejudo blasted McGregor for his traffic arrest.

@TheNotoriousMMA I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy. I need you to get injured during the fight..not before. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

“[Conor], I know you are scared to fight me but slow down buddy,” Cejudo tweeted. “I need you to get injured during the fight..not before.”

McGregor has referred to Cejudo as a “little fart” amidst his ongoing Twitter attacks and calls for a fight. Just hours after Cejudo’s initial tweet, McGregor hit back.

Mate, I don’t give two fucks about you. You are a nobody. Who the fuck even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2022

“Mate, I don’t give two fucks about you,” McGregor replied. “You are a nobody. Who the fuck even are you? You are a little skid mark to me, stop messaging me, thanks.”

Cejudo shut the door to the conversation by touting his personal accomplishments in combat sports while mocking McGregor’s recent incident.

The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse. I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists. @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/h9XzP5F3Ze — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 24, 2022

“The only skid mark you should be worried about is the one you caused by driving like an arse,” Cejudo said. “I’m a 2X Champ and an Olympian. I’ve had gold around my neck. You’ve had silver locked around your wrists.”

McGregor has hinted at a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman for his UFC return. However, Usman is slated to face Leon Edwards later this year for his next title defense.

An exact timeframe for McGregor’s comeback is uncertain, but there seem to be a plethora of opponents willing to fight him. This includes Nate Diaz, Cejudo, and Michael Chandler.

The investigation into McGregor’s recent arrest is ongoing and he’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

