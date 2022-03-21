McGregor Has Had Enough With The “Disrespect” For His Title Plans

Conor McGregor has had enough of what he deems to be “disrespect” placed on his name.

Conor McGregor has made his plans of returning to a world title shot known since late last year. And since that same time, he and the rest of the MMA world have been hearing complaints about this bold proclamation.

For Dana White’s part, he has called those who are bothered by the possibility of McGregor landing an immediate title shot upon his return to be “idiots.” As for McGregor himself, he’s simply done being dismissed and ‘disrespected.’

“Enough is enough with the disrespect that comes my way, you know what I mean?” McGregor told TheMacLife about criticisms of him potentially receiving a title shot in 2022. “People are gonna give me my respect for the many facets of my game—my fighting style and everything else. I’m gonna waltz back into a title shot, make no mistake about it.”

McGregor had initially targeted Charles Oliveira for a title shot when he billi struts back into the Octagon later this year. However, last week, he redirected his gaze to the direction of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman, Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Usman doesn’t appear to be taking McGregor’s ambitions very seriously, however. Thus far, all his attention has been focused on an anticipated bout against Leon Edwards this summer followed by, in a perfect world, a crack at boxing great Canelo Álvarez.

Conor McGregor has already won world championships in two different weight classes, becoming the first to do so simultaneously after he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

In the MacLife interview, McGregor voiced his confidence in being able to be the first fighter to win a world title in three divisions by taking out Usman. The Irishman believes this shouldn’t be too difficult an undertaking due to Usman having a “sloppy” and “jab-happy” striking style accompanied by grappling devoid of any dangerous ground-and-pound.

What do you think? Are those who scoff at Conor McGregor returning to a title shot disrespecting him?