Rogan: White Touted Islam/Dariush To Set Up “Crazy” McGregor Title Shot

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes that Dana White and his promotion may have decided to re-book Islam Makhachev‘s fight with Beneil Dariush in order to lay the groundwork for Conor McGregor to return into a title bout.

At UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev added a 10th win to a lengthy win streak. After the withdrawal of Dariush, who suffered a broken fibula in training earlier in February, the Dagestani faced short-notice opponent Bobby Green, finishing him with ease in the first round.

Despite Green being unranked, many expected the win to secure Makhachev the spot immediately behind Justin Gaethje in the queue for a title shot. Judging by the #3-ranked contender and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s comments, they seemed to share that sentiment.

However, after Makhachev apparently turned down a short-notice clash with Rafael dos Anjos for UFC 272, the UFC president announced that February 26’s original headliner will be re-booked for later this year.

While the revelation came as a surprise to some, not least to fans of Makhachev, renowned UFC personality and podcast host Joe Rogan believes he’s identified the method behind the promotion’s decision.

Talk of Conor McGregor, who’s been out of action since breaking his leg last July, returning to the Octagon straight into a title fight has increased in recent weeks, largely after White appeared to leave the door open to the idea.

According to Rogan, the UFC likely re-booked Makhachev vs. Dariush in order to set up a championship opportunity for the Irishman when he makes his comeback.

“When Dana said that Makhachev now has to fight Beneil Dariush before he can fight for the title, I think that sets up a Conor fight (for the title). I think that’s probably why he really did it,” Rogan said on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, this past week. “It’s kind of crazy.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

White Previously Slammed Those Criticizing A McGregor Title Shot

“Crazy” is perhaps the adjective used by a large portion of the MMA community. While some have suggested McGregor’s past achievements, immense drawing ability, and superstardom mean an immediate title fight, despite his two-fight skid, is justified, others have used it as another example of the rankings being wrongly discarded.

If you fall on the latter side of that debate, you’re an idiot, according to the UFC President.

During an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, White responded to those who have criticized his willingness to have the former two-division champion return from injury straight into a title fight. He had some choice words for his detractors.

“The problem is, every time I do a f*cking interview, all anybody wants to ask is, ‘You think Conor McGregor will get a f*cking title shot?’ That’s all they f*cking ask,” said White. “So, I’m gonna say, ‘Well Conor McGregor isn’t anywhere near coming back yet, so I don’t know, let’s see what happens..’ It’s a dumb f*cking question for the media to ask, but the media asks dumb f*cking sh*t all day, every day. That’s what happens.

“And anybody who’s p*ssed off because Conor might f*cking get (a title shot), you’re a f*cking idiot too. If that p*sses you off, Jesus Christ. Calm down, buddy,” concluded White.

