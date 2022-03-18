McGregor Doesn’t See Himself Fighting At LW Again, Wants Usman Next

Conor McGregor maintains that he is still expecting a title shot upon his return to the UFC Octagon, but he says it won’t be in the lightweight division.

In fact, the former UFC lightweight champion says that he doesn’t expect to ever compete at 155 lbs. again. Those who have been keeping track of McGregor’s bulking-up efforts in recent months may not be surprised by this bombshell, but others, such as reigning champion Charles Oliveira, were expecting the Irishman to pursue a title shot at lightweight when he returns from his leg injury later this year.

In an interview with TheMacLife, McGregor revealed that isn’t the case and that he doesn’t expect to compete at lightweight ever again.

“I just don’t really see myself coming back to 155 again,” McGregor said. I’m eating, I’m lifting, I’m training, and I’m not cutting calories. So this is my natural state. I can go even bigger.”

McGregor pointed to a pair of past performances at 170 as further support for his comfort level in making the welterweight division his new home.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, UFC 246

“I like myself at 170. I’ve always had a great time when I’ve had a full camp at 170—with correct preparation: the Diaz 2 rematch and the [Donald Cerrone] fight in particular…They were probably some of my best performances inside the UFC Octagon and without any calorie deficiency whatsoever,” McGregor said.

McGregor is 2-1 in the welterweight division, with the aforementioned victories over Diaz at UFC 202 and Cerrone at UFC 246 being his last two outings at 170. To McGregor’s point, his bout against Diaz won Fight of the Night and his demolition of Cerrone earned him Performance of the Night.

For his next welterweight walk to the Octagon, McGregor has set his sights on the very top of the division.

McGregor: Me vs. Usman Is The Fight To Make

Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor (Image Credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC & Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

One thing McGregor has not walked back on at all is his insistence on returning to a title shot. Though it was originally believed to be Charles Oliveira who the Irishman preferred as his comeback opponent, as it turns out, it’s actually current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

McGregor and Usman have exchanged words over social media in the past, with McGregor accusing Usman of habitually stealing his material. “The Notorious” would again reference the Nigerian-American’s alleged creative infringement while also saying in no uncertain terms that he is who the former champ-champ wants next.

“It is what it is. What do they say? Imitation and flattery and all this type of thing,” McGregor said of Usman’s verbal repertoire. “I don’t know. But I believe that’s the fight to make.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.”

Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title against Leon Edwards this summer after he has finished healing from recent hand surgery. He has also been pounding the pavement lobbying for a boxing match against superstar Canelo Álvarez.

That said, Usman has also expressed interest in a fight against McGregor multiple times in the past. And it goes without saying that a fight against McGregor would be more than lucrative enough to steer Usman’s gaze away from the boxing ring and into the Irishman’s direction once he becomes privy to these latest comments from The Notorious One.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor return to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship?