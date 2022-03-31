Michael Chandler: Dana White Privilege Is Mine & No One Else’s

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has embraced and taken ownership of his alleged ‘Dana White privilege’.

The idea of certain fighters boasting an element of privilege when it comes to fights and opportunities is hardly a new sentiment, but it was brought to life in phrase form by UFC mainstay Tony Ferguson last year.

At the UFC 262 press conference, “El Cucuy,” who was gearing up to face Beneil Dariush, took aim at relative promotional newcomer Chandler, who was days away from fighting for the vacant gold after just one appearance in the Octagon.

Ferguson accused the former three-time Bellator champion of avoiding him and being gifted a rise to the top in the UFC.

“You f*cking dodged me too, Chandler,” Ferguson said. “You’re a b*tch. You said no, man. You got this sh*t handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”

The last time these guys saw each other, it created the ‘Dana White Privilege’



via YT/TheMacLife pic.twitter.com/mhQ0u5pIXJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2022

If it wasn’t clear at the time that the phrase was here to stay, it certainly is evident now. But while some would dispute the claim, as White certainly did, Chandler has taken the insult and ran with it.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, which came after the announcement of his matchup with Ferguson at UFC 274, “Iron” was asked if he’d put his ‘Dana White privilege’ on the line against the man who created the term.

After crediting Ferguson for the remark and acknowledging the full circle it’s come from UFC 262 to UFC 274 a year later, Chandler joked that nobody else can benefit from the UFC president’s privilege.

“I already have Dana White privilege. [LAUGHS] Nobody else can have Dana White privilege,” joked Chandler. “So it is kinda awesome—the birthplace, the birth moment of the ‘Dana White privilege’ line was in Houston back in May when Tony called me out there at the press conference. It was a genius line. Kudos to you, Tony. It was absolutely brilliant. But no, Dana White privilege is mine.”

Perhaps we’ll see Chandler go all in and come out with his own line of ‘Dana White privilege’ merchandise in the coming months…

Chandler Targets Return To Title Picture At UFC 274

Despite boasting a negative 1-2 record in the UFC, Chandler’s entertaining style and game attitude has meant his stock has only increased since he arrived in the Octagon.

But while his pursuit of fun fights is ongoing, as his latest booking opposite Ferguson suggests, Chandler still possesses title ambitions, and even suggests his career will currently feel incomplete if he doesn’t have gold wrapped around his waist on MMA’s biggest stage.

Having fallen short in a Fight of the Year-worthy clash with Justin Gaethje last November, the veteran will need to rebound in style at May 7’s UFC 274 if he’s to remain in the championship conversation.

And what better place to bounce back than on a card headlined by the lightweight king?

While “Iron” and “El Cucuy” provide a nice appetizer, the main event in Phoenix, Arizona, will see Charles Oliveira put his belt on the line against top contender Gaethje. Both men have victories over Chandler and Ferguson on their records.

🏆 Oliveira 🆚 Gaethje

🔥 Chandler 🆚 Ferguson



All on the same card…things you absolutely love to see 🤩#UFC274 pic.twitter.com/NUnmRsYBg8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 10, 2022

While a victory over Ferguson is unlikely to be enough to secure a second crack at gold, especially with Islam Makhachev set to clash with Dariush in a likely title eliminator later this year, Chandler will be hoping for that special ‘privilege’ to work its magic.

Although if Conor McGregor returns from injury and a two-fight skid straight into a championship fight, as is appearing more and more possible, some might suggest Chandler has a rival for the sole ownership of ‘Dana White privilege’.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 274, Michael Chandler or Tony Ferguson?