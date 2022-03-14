Michael Chandler Calls Ferguson “Unbreakable” Ahead Of Targeted Bout

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler knows what he’s getting into with Tony Ferguson ahead of their targeted fight at UFC 274.

Chandler and Ferguson are looking to get back in the UFC lightweight title picture after a series of losses from both fighters. Chandler most recently fought against Justin Gaethje in an all-time classic at UFC 268, losing via a unanimous decision.

Ferguson has lost three in a row, including most recently to Beneil Dariush. Although he still has his trademark toughness and ability to take damage, he’s been beaten up badly in losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Chandler praised Ferguson for his tough approach inside the Octagon.

“The thing about Tony is he’s unbreakable,” Chandler said. “He’s a little bit crazy, got a screw loose. He’s not gonna be a guy that I’m going to be able to break, he’s not going to be a guy that I’m going to be able to wear out and tire out. But, I’m going to get in his face and put hands on him very quickly.”

One example of Ferguson’s toughness was his fight with Gaethje. Despite being blitzed on the feet by Gaethje early and often, he was still able to throw damaging shots and withstand the barrage into Round 5.

Ferguson has also only been finished twice in the entirety of his MMA career. Once against Jamie Tony back in 2009 for NFAMMA, and then the recent fifth-round TKO to Gaethje. Even in lopsided defeats to Oliveira and Dariush, Ferguson has managed to be a tough out for most of the top UFC lightweights.

Tony Ferguson

Chandler and Ferguson had been interested in fighting one another back in 2020, but negotiations never materialized. Chandler would go on to earn a vicious knockout over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 before losing to Oliveira for the vacant title at UFC 262.

Chandler and Ferguson will be on the same card as Oliveira and Gaethje at UFC 274. The winner of Chandler vs. Ferguson will look to move forward in the lightweight division and potentially enter the title shot conversation in 2022.

