Michelle Waterson Suffers Potential “Career-Ending” Injury

UFC strawweight contender Michelle Waterson has to withdraw from her upcoming fight against Amanda Ribas due to a serious injury.

Waterson was supposed to face Ribas on the upcoming UFC 274 card before suffering an injury in her camp. The details of the injury aren’t, clear and it’s also uncertain if she’ll require surgery.

Waterson took to her Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news to her fans.

“I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that it is a short break,” Waterson said. “It’s an injury that stopped me from training, and it’s heartbreaking. I was really excited to fight Amanda. I know she was very excited to fight, as well, so hopefully it’s a fight that we can still have. But if I don’t take care of this injury, it will turn into something that can be worse and career ending.” (h/t Yahoo Sports)

After getting word of Waterson’s withdrawal, Ribas posted a comment on the Instagram video in support of her originally scheduled opponent.

“Heyy Michelle!” Ribas said. “Good recovery for you. Hope we can reschedule soon.”

Waterson has lost three of her last four fights and has had four different fights canceled since early 2020. She fell to Marina Rodriguez via unanimous decision in a flyweight headliner last May.

What is your reaction to Michelle Waterson’s potentially career-ending injury?