Watch: Man Pulls Out Gun At Comedy Club Attended By Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson kept calm during a near disaster when a man pulled out a gun at a comedy club after getting kicked out by the host.

Tyson was out at a Los Angeles comedy show when tensions escalated between one of the show-goers and one of the featured comedians. After being told to leave the venue, the man pulled out a gun and seemed intent on shooting the host, whom he got into an argument with.

Tyson saw that the man had a gun and calmly called him over for a handshake and a hug. Police were not called and everyone left the scene unharmed after the initial scare.

Tyson, one of the greatest boxers in the sport’s history, returned to the ring for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The bout wasn’t officially sanctioned and no winner was revealed after the fight went the full eight-round distance.

Tyson has attended various boxing and MMA events over the years, including multiple UFC cards sitting cage-side with UFC president Dana White. He was briefly linked to a boxing match with Jake Paul before he downplayed the rumors earlier this year.

It’s unclear if Tyson will return to the ring for another fight, but he’s still marveled by the general public despite his at-times controversial moments. In this case, “Iron Mike” helped bring a near shooting to a screeching halt by simply greeting the man and calming him down.

