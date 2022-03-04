Bryce Mitchell Hopes For A Happy Ending To Covington/Masvidal Drama

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is hopeful that Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal can bury the hatchet following their UFC 272 grudge match.

Covington and Masvidal, former friends and teammates turned bitter rivals, will square off in the main event of UFC 272. It is one of the few non-title UFC main events in recent memory.

The beef between Covington and Masvidal has turned from heated, to downright nasty ahead of their fight. Covington has invoked Masvidal’s family and ex-romantic partner while Masvidal has said that he intends to leave Covington in critical condition in their matchup.

During his UFC 272 pre-fight press conference, Mitchell gave his thoughts on the level of trash talk between Covington and Masvidal.

“I kinda hate to see the personal attacks, you know what I mean?” Mitchell said. “I kinda hope after the fight they just kinda hug it out. But I hate to see all that personal—it gets so personal. Because I think, overall, they’re both probably pretty good people. And I don’t know who’s gonna win, brother.

Courtesy of Jorge Masvidal’s Instagram (via Daily Mail)

“I hope that both of those guys leave that cage healthy because they’re talking about wanting to kill each other and all that. And I hope that neither of them dies. I hope that both of those people goes home healthy. I know they have a lot of people that care about ‘em back home, so that’s what I hope.”

Mitchell will fight featherweight contender Edson Barboza in the lead up to the UFC 272 main event between Covington and Masvidal. He’s looking to get back in the win column after nearly two years away from the sport.

Covington and Masvidal have both spewed heated rhetoric during the buildup to their fight, but Mitchell is hopeful that after they get their aggression out of their system, they can patch things up.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will be friends again at some point?