MMA Event Fundraiser For Human Trafficking Prevention

Art of Scrap will host an MMA event in Indiana and donate every cent of the gate proceeds to a human trafficking prevention charity.

Professional and amateur fighting promotion AOS will be at The Summit City in Indiana at the Memorial Coliseum Arena on Friday, April 15. The organizer of the fundraiser, Chris Lee, will face off with Matthew Kaahanui in an amateur bout commentated by his twin brother Mike.

Chris Lee(right) and reporter, Photo Credit: Chris Lee Instagram

Lee’s last bout took place in 2016. And after so many years of coaching, Lee is ready to test his martial arts again.

He was happy to finally find an opponent and to fight for the cause. Human trafficking is a heinous unlawful act that affects thousands or more.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 46 US states have reported violations of human trafficking law codes. To help mitigate the issue, Lee is donating the gate proceeds of AOS 4 to the cause.

Lee’s amateur MMA career started in 2015 at Hoosier Fight Club.

His debut against Corey Jackson ended in a No Contest in round 2. A few months later, Sinatra Pool delivered devastating punches in the first round and finished Lee by TKO.

Perhaps, if Lee turns out the victor, the fight will put a spark back in his MMA career.

In comparison, the amateur bout is Kaahanui’s debut.

AOS 4 is stacked and features a mixture of 12 amateur fights and 7 professional matches.

Doors open for the event at 5 pm EST. Interested patrons can also purchase tickets to support a fighter of their choice.

And for those who cannot attend the event at the Memorial Coliseum, it will also stream live here.

Visit the AOS website here to purchase tickets and find more information about the event.