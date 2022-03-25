Watch: MMA Fighter Nearly Makes Opponent Do 360 With Vicious KO

MMA fighter Khaled Jashell Ticha Awa may have earned a top contender for Knockout of the Year at UAE Warriors 27.

After a slow start to the fight with his opponent Kevin Munje, Awa and Munje threw hands in Round 2 in a wild exchange. Awa ended the fight with a massive right hook that sent Munje collapsing to the canvas.

Check out Awa’s incredible knockout below.

Awa was making his professional MMA debut and is now 1-0 to begin his career. The event was live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Munje was also making his professional debut and falls to 0-1 in his career. UAE Warriors hasn’t provided an update on his health just yet. The fight was contested at heavyweight.

UAE Warriors 27 took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and featured a welterweight title fight between Badreddine Diani and Wisem Hammami, but one can argue that Awa’s knockout stole the spotlight. 2022 has featured some incredible knockouts so far, including from UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov last month.

What is your reaction to this knockout by Khaled Jashell Ticha Awa?