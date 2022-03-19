MMA Fighter Chel-c Bailey Scores Triple-Win At Oaklawn Park

MMA fighter turned jockey, Chel-c Bailey won her first riding triple at the 2021-22 Oaklawn meeting.

Before her success as a jockey, Bailey made strides as a strawweight in MMA. Though short-lived, she was undefeated in her professional MMA career.

She trained alongside Miesha Tate at Xtreme Couture, and in five years and won three fights including one by armbar. She had her last bout against Kelly D’Angelo in 2018 at Valor Fights 48.

Chel-c Bailey

Now, Bailey finds success in being an apprentice horse jockey.

Her first winner was in 2020. She has seen 21 victories in her jockey career, and 13 of them have come from Oaklawn.

This year’s riding triple alone granted her 10 victories at the Oaklawn meet, which started in December and continues into May. According to Bailey, the success comes as a shock because of her unsuccessful races at previous track meets.

“You know what blows my mind was that I could not win a race at Delaware or in Maryland, and then I come here to Oaklawn Park and it should be the other way around,” Bailey said moments after the ninth race. “Should it not?”(via Horse Racing Nation)

Chel-c Bailey, Photo Credit: Coady Photography

In addition to Bailey’s accolades, she continues to make progress as an apprentice jockey. Already, she has surpassed her earnings from the previous year, making 2022 her most lucrative year to date.

And outside of Oaklawn, Bailey has won at other track meets like Hawthorne and Keeneland.

No doubt, the switch in her career has proven successful. She has yet to retire from MMA and still wears the title of ‘professional fighter’ on her social media platforms.

Perhaps fans will witness “Battle Born” in the cage again. But for now, they can catch her on the horse track.

What are your thoughts on Chel-c Bailey finding success as a horse jockey?