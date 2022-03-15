Tuesday, March 15, 2022
MMA Fighter Cody East Behind Bars For Alleged Domestic Violence

By Curtis Calhoun
Cody East
MMA Fighting

Cody East is back behind bars following an alleged domestic violence incident between him and his wife over the weekend in New Mexico.

According to Albuquerque, NM television news station KRQE, East has been charged with child abuse, false imprisonment, and battery after the incident.

The MMA fighter East allegedly got into a fight with his wife and is also accused of refusing to let their children out of his car. He was arrested for similar charges back in 2017 after kneeing his then-girlfriend and threatening to kill her 10-year-old boy.

East was also charged with aggravated battery against a family member back in 2016 and was also arrested on two prior domestic violence charges between 2006 and 2010.

East is a former UFC heavyweight who lost back-to-back fights to Curtis Blaydes and Walt Harris during his time with the promotion. He’s also competed in smaller promotions such as Legacy and King of the Cage.

East last competed in MMA at RUF MMA 41, losing to Michael Quintero via first-round knockout. His last win of any kind came in a kickboxing match at SCL 74 against Jared Torgeson.

What are your thoughts on Cody East’s latest arrest?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
