MMA Fighter Chris Shaw Brutally Attacks Home Invader With Hammer

IMF Muay Thai World Champion Chris Shaw sent a thief who tried to break into his home to the hospital after assaulting him with a hammer.

On August 11, 2020, George Halliday, age 45, stole a few tools from Shaw’s van, then attempted to break into his house in Johnstone, Renfrewshire. Halliday was diagnosed with PTSD in 2017 and began struggling with heroin addiction after enduring a vicious attack in 2010.

George Halliday, Photo Credit: Daily Record

When Shaw awoke from the strange noise, he chased Halliday down, clad in just his boxer shorts and flip-flops.

Reportedly, the MMA fighter had a hammer while Halliday was equipped with a chisel and saw. Neighbors heard Shaw screaming as he ran down the street.

And as the chase came to a close, Shaw hit the thief and he plummeted to the ground. The 31-year-old veteran fighter proceeded to strike Halliday with the hammer, then delivered punches and kicks that left the home invader a bloody mess.

Moments later, Paisley Sherrif Police arrested Shaw. Severe injuries from the attack put Halliday in the hospital.

On March 11, Chris pleaded guilty to the assault charges against him and awaits sentencing next month.

Halliday pleaded guilty after his attack to multiple charges, including breaking into Shaw’s van, stealing from it, and attempting to break into his home.

Currently, Shaw is the only Scottish fighter signed to ONE Championship. He is a fierce competitor in the featherweight division, who has racked up 39 wins in his professional MMA career.

His last bout was a test of his talents. At the end of February, he faced off against Vladimir Kuzmin in a kickboxing match.

The jaw-dropping slugfest wowed the crowd as both opponents landed back-to-back shots. Shaw fought formidably, but, in the end, Kuzmin won by unanimous victory.

Chris Shaw and Vladimir Kuzmin, Photo Credit: ONE Championship

What are your thoughts on the Chris Shaw case?