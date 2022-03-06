Watch: EFC 92 Opens With MMA Fighter Suffering Horrific Leg Break

South African promotion EFC 92 kicked off in one of the worst ways possible on Saturday with an MMA fighter experiencing a nasty broken leg.

Such injuries have unfortunately become a familiar sight for MMA fans in the past year. At UFC 261 last April, Chris Weidman shattered his right tibia and fibula after his leg kick was checked by Uriah Hall. Just two months later, Conor McGregor‘s leg crumpled beneath him after Dustin Poirier checked one of the Irishman’s low kicks. Now, yet another MMA fighter has suffered the same fate at EFC 92 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the opening bout between heavyweights Willem Smith and Ivan Strydom, fans in attendance witnessed a grisly spectacle when a right outside leg kick from Smith landed on the knee of Strydom, causing an immediate break. You can watch the unfortunate incident yourself below.

OUCH!



Shocking first fight of EFC92.

Wishing Willem Smith all the best on his road to recovery from this very unfortunate incident!#EFC92 pic.twitter.com/cfdoaQawot — EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) March 5, 2022

Fortunately for Smith, who crashed to the canvas wincing in pain, both Strydom and the referee noticed the injury and there were no subsequent strikes landed. It was the fifth loss of Smith’s six-fight professional MMA career.

Smith, however, later appeared in good spirits, sporting a smile and giving a thumbs up to the camera while lying on a gurney backstage.

THUMBS UP FROM 'THE VIKING'



Following a shocking end to the first fight of EFC 92, Willem Smith in good spirits alongside Soldierboy!#EFC92 pic.twitter.com/2hYnd29B41 — EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) March 5, 2022

The 6-foot 5-inch Strydom notched up the second win of his professional MMA career. Hopefully, this will be the last time he, or any of us, see a similar ending to a fight.

