MMA Fighter Melvin Manhoef Chases Down Trio Of Burglars

Bellator fighter Melvin Manhoef decided to take the law into his own hands when a group of robbers attempted to break into his home.

Manhoef was at his home in Landsmeer, Netherlands on Monday when a group of thieves attempted to force their way into his residence. Their attempt failed as Manhoef confronted and chased them down the road and pinned them until local police arrived.

Manhoef allegedly drove them off the road and smashed their car window with his bare hands before forcing them out of their vehicle, as he told Dutch news outlet Vechtsport Info.

The three men were taken into custody and had allegedly attempted to gain entry into his home just weeks before while Manhoef was out of town. It’s unclear if Manhoef suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

Manhoef is slated to face former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero in a light heavyweight matchup at Bellator 280. He has also competed in various kickboxing promotions over his career, such as Dream and Glory.

Manhoef isn’t the only MMA fighter who has recently stopped a crime from occurring. UFC fighter Kevin Holland has stopped an attempted carjacking incident, along with an active shooter, over the past few months near his home in Texas.

What is your reaction to Melvin Manhoef chasing down robbers?