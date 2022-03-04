Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeNews

MMA Fighter Kyle Sefcik Leads Failed DC Trucker Convoy

By Curtis Calhoun
Kyle Sefcik
Macaroni Kid

MMA fighter Kyle Sefcik attempted to organize a trucker rally in Washington D.C. to protest U.S. President Joe Biden, but it failed miserably.

Sefcik, who is currently running for governor of Maryland, organized a rally in Washington D.C with estimations of at least 3,000 people attending. But only 12 people showed up for the gathering.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the small group, Sefcik allegedly went into a diatribe aimed at those who failed to show up.

“Where are the trucks?! Where are the trucks?!” Sefcik said, according to Hot Air. “I know the ones that I had planned coming… they’re not even allowed in because they need a commercial license and have proof of a checkoff today because of the checkpoints, so they weren’t even able to stage and make it look cool here.”

Sefcik is 1-2 in his professional MMA career but hasn’t competed since 2013. His lone win came against Micah Terrill at Shogun Fights 7 after winning his lone amateur fight over Lucas Wright.

Sefcik isn’t the only MMA fighter who has made his voice heard on controversial political issues. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell recently said that he plans to resist the U.S. government until his death.

What is your reaction to this failed protest?

Related Articles
Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC