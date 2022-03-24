Molly McCann Willing To Backup Santos For Shevchenko Title Fight

Molly McCann is willing to be the backup for Taila Santos for her upcoming UFC flyweight title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

McCann is coming off of her early Knockout of the Year candidate against Luana Carolina at UFC London. Before that, she earned a unanimous decision victory against Ji Yeon Kim last September.

The UFC Flyweight Champion Shevchenko is slated to defend her title against Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11. Santos earned the title shot after four-straight victories, most recently submitting Joanne Wood.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McCann is willing to be the backup to Santos should she have to withdraw from the title fight for any reason.

Santos defeated McCann in July 2020 via a unanimous decision. This would be the beginning of her current win streak that has propelled her to the title shot.

McCann made her UFC debut back in May 2018 following her win of the Cage Warriors flyweight title at Cage Warriors 90 over Bryony Tyrell. She would lose her debut to Gillian Robertson before winning her next three over Diana Belbita, Ariane Lipski, and Priscila Cachoeira.

Santos provides one of the few new challenges for Shevchenko during her flyweight title reign. She’s fought most of the top challengers and most recently finished Lauren Murphy at UFC 266.

McCann earned a post-fight bonus for her vicious knockout of Carolina last weekend. Now, she has her sights on UFC gold and is willing to step up should anything happen with the upcoming flyweight title bout.

What are your predictions for Molly McCann in 2022?