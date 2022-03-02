Molly McCann Documentary Set To Debut On BT Sport

Molly McCann is to be the subject of her own documentary film.

One of the brightest rising stars in the UFC at this time is Molly McCann. “Meatball” as she is nicknamed has made her rise up the UFC flyweight in the last few years. Today, she is one of the most popular English fighters on the roster and just possibly a few fights away from breaking the top ten. McCann’s life outside of fighting has been a bit more private than some other fighters but now she will be letting fans in to see her struggles and successes in a whole new way.

BT Sport will be putting out a feature documentary film on McCann’s rise to the UFC. It will show her life inside the cage and out, from her childhood in Liverpool to her most recent fight endeavors. The film was able to capture private moments with McCann as well as interviews with her closest family and friends.

McCann has had highs and lows in her UFC career so far. She lost her debut in her hometown of Liverpool but came back to win three in a row. She won her last outing against Ji Yeon Kim and has her next fight set against Luana Carolina at UFC on ESPN+ 62 in London. McCann has also been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights as this cause is very close to her.

“Meatball Molly takes the viewer on an evocative journey of an incredibly strong and inspirational sportswoman, highlighting the passion, dedication, and commitment it requires to make it in professional sport,” BT Sport Films Executive Producer and Commissioning Editor, Sally Brown told Givemesports.com.

‘Meatball Molly’ will premiere exclusively on BT Sport on March 15th at 22.30 GMT.

Will you be tuning in to watch this Molly McCann film?