Moreno Reveals The Main Frustration He Had As Champion

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has revealed the main concern he had in the weeks following his title crowning last year.

In a year filled with memorable gold-winning performances, including Glover Teixeira’s late ascent to the light heavyweight mountaintop at UFC 267 and Julianna Peña’s upset victory over former two-division queen Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, another heart-warming moment came in the form of Mexico’s first titleholder.

Having fought to a draw in his first opportunity in 2020, Moreno was granted an immediate second crack at dethroning the previously-dominant Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 last June. After imposing his will in the opening two rounds, “The Assassin Baby” floored “Deus Da Guerra” in the third frame and submitted him with a tight rear-naked choke.

From a release in 2018 to gold around his waist in 2021, Moreno’s journey has certainly been a special one.

Moreno: I Was Concerned And Afraid After UFC 263

While the moment will go down as one of the career-defining victories for Moreno and represented the start of a rise to stardom in the sport, championship status wasn’t without its hardships.

During an appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas in the aftermath of his trilogy loss to Figueiredo at UFC 270, Moreno reflected on his experience with the belt.

“So, I need to be very honest with you guys. I remember immediately after the fight (UFC 263), my manager told me, like, ‘Hey man, go to home and do a little bit with your family because you will be busy for a few weeks.’ I did a media tour in Mexico City, I had a media tour in Los Angeles, and a little one in San Diego I think,” said Moreno. “I did a lot of things and, you know, a lot of interviews. I meet a lot of people, a lot of famous people in Mexico; I meet the president of my country, so that’s crazy.”

But while it allowed him to interact with the likes of Canelo Álvarez and the President of Mexico, the 28-year-old admitted the change in his routine and inability to maintain his training schedule caused him concern and frustration for the first month of his reign.

“That was like, three weeks, one month (after winning the title). In that month, I was a little bit concerned and a little bit afraid because my rhythm of training is high, very high. I have to train like two to three times per day, every single day,” added Moreno.

“In that moment, I was doing a lot of media and a lot of videos and, in my mind, I was a little bit frustrated because all the other contenders in my division, they’re training so hard and trying to get the title. Now, I have a little target on my back with all these guys (coming after it), and I was putting my pretty face in the cameras and everything. I was a little bit concerned and frustrated.”

While the belt may no longer be in his possession, the goal remains the same for Moreno; grow the sport of MMA in his home country and achieve success, both for himself and his family.

For “The Assassin Baby,” the way to do that is by regaining the title in a fourth clash with arch-rival Figueiredo.

Would you like to see an immediate fourth fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo? If not, who should “The Assassin Baby” face next?