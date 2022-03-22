Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 4 Reportedly Targeted For July

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo is reportedly set to face familiar foe Brandon Moreno in the first title defense of his second reign.

Per Ariel Helwani’s Substack, the promotion have settled on the pair, who have shared the Octagon three times across the past year-and-a-half, as the next championship clash at 125 pounds.

The tetralogy, which is being targeted for July, will represent the flyweight division’s fourth consecutive championship collision between Moreno and Figueiredo.

UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. https://t.co/ZA38Pj1mWv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 22, 2022

After seeming unstoppable following two brutal victories over the now-retired Joseph Benavidez, as well as first-round opening defense against Alex Perez, Figueiredo hoped to close out 2020 with a fourth comfortable triumph when he met Moreno at UFC 256.

While he left Las Vegas’ Apex with his reign in tact and the gold still in his possession, it was far from an easy night for the Brazilian, whose win streak was halted thanks to the Mexican’s grit to fight for a majority draw. That, as expected, forced a rematch between the elite flyweight duo six months later.

At UFC 263 last June, Moreno shocked the word by securing a heart-warming title crowning. He did so by submitting “Deus Da Guerra” in the third frame via rear-naked choke inside Arizona’s Gila River Arena.

After top contender Alexandre Pantoja couldn’t make the UFC’s desired December date, Figueiredo was given an immediate chance at redemption, which went down one month later than planned on January 22 earlier this year. In a five-round war at UFC 270, the Brazilian chose power over volume, a strategy that paid off in the form of a unanimous decision verdict and the sound of ‘and new’ in front of a Moreno-supporting California crowd.

Despite the pair’s saga sitting at 1-1-1 across three outings, some in the MMA community will undoubtedly be surprised at the latest revelation, with many previously expecting this weekend’s bout between Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France at UFC Columbus to determine the next contender.

It won’t come as a shock, however, to Figueiredo’s manager, who suggested an immediate fourth fight was likely following his client’s January success.

Usman/Edwards 2 & Figueiredo/Moreno 4 In International Fight Week?

If the targeted July date comes to fruition, fans may be in store for a blockbuster championship double-header. The UFC 276 pay-per-view appears set to go down from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena during International Fight Week on July 2.

If Moreno vs. Figueiredo 4 is added to the card, it may well slot in behind the rematch between reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman and top contender Leon Edwards.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently recovering from hand surgery, but both Ali Abdelaziz And UFC President Dana White have identified July as the likely return of the 170-pound king.

Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi.



Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. pic.twitter.com/MQqd9srmJf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 8, 2022

Having shared the UFC 270 card with the heavyweight unification clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, Moreno and Figueiredo are certainly used to providing an exciting appetizer for a fellow championship fight.

If the rumors are to be believed, their tetralogy may well be in as similar spot this summer.

Who do you think will win if this fight comes to fruition, Deiveson Figueiredo or Brandon Moreno?