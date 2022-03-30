Brandon Moreno Responds To Figueiredo After Claims Of Racism

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has responded to Deiveson Figueiredo accusing him of racism.

Figueiredo defeated Moreno via a unanimous decision at UFC 270. The fight was close from start to finish, but Figueiredo ended up walking away with the win on the judges’ scorecards.

Talks of a fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo began almost immediately after the matchup. However, things have taken a dramatic turn in recent days after Figueiredo appears to refuse to fight Moreno because of alleged racist comments.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Moreno downplayed Figueiredo calling for a fight with Kai Kara-France next over a fourth bout with him.

Brandon Moreno reacts to Deiveson Figuereido’s recent post and explains the alleged racism incident from his team: “He’s just running away from the fourth fight. That’s already offered for July. He sees a better opportunity to beat Kara-France”



More on @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/O1Ix6fjZ5p — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) March 29, 2022

“I’ve already talked to the UFC, with the top guys in the promotion,” Moreno said. “And they told me that the fourth fight is set, at some point they told me not to worry. That the plan is for me to fight again for the title. So I think at this point Deiveson is running away from me. I’m not lying. UFC wants Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno number 4. I’ve said yes already, but the other [side] hasn’t. He needs to understand that he’s still the B side on this. And that’s not my fault, I’m just here to fight and be the best. Chances for him to lose against me are very high, and he sees a better opportunity versus Kara-France, to keep the belt and make some money. But he knows that the only ‘money fight’ for him is with me, simple facts.”

Moreno then went on to address Figueiredo’s recent tweet that accused him and his team of racism.

“It was [UFC bantamweight] Marcelo Rojo (the alleged racism at the UFC 263 presser). It’s just stupid, he was playing with his phone, he was streaming live on Instagram, and was using many filters, it’s a shame who don’t have the full video. Because it was a live stream, he didn’t save it. He was using filters on everyone; Dana White, my teammates. He even used a filter on me, he was switching filters. And then appears a monkey filter on Figueiredo, that’s true. And someone took a screenshot, we don’t know who, and starts calling Marcelo Rojo a racist. And you know Marcelo, you’re not going to let me lie. He’s not racist.”

Just days ago, the tetralogy between Figueiredo and Moreno had been reported to be targeted for July, although it’s unclear if the fight will go through in light of recent accusations. Figueiredo and Moreno first battled to a majority draw at UFC 256, before Moreno got revenge at UFC 263.

No official announcement has been made regarding the planned booking of Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4, which could potentially open the door to cancelation. One thing that is clear is there is no love lost between these two flyweight rivals.

What are your thoughts on the Brandon Moreno/Deiveson Figueiredo controversy?